Coronation Street star James Cartwright has teased what’s to come in the major whodunnit plotline after the murder of Theo Silverton.

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Abusive Theo, who was central to Corrie’s hard-hitting domestic abuse storyline with Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), was found dead in an alley at the beginning of May.

Now the search for the culprit is underway, with multiple suspects having plenty of reason to kill off the cruel and manipulative character.

Speaking to Radio Times at the BAFTA Television Awards 2026 in London this Sunday, actor James Cartwright teased he knows who dealt the fatal blow to his character, and viewers are in for a shock.

“If I told you, I'd have to kill you. Is that a price you're willing to pay?” he joked.

James Cartwright as Theo Silverton in Coronation Street ITV

“My gosh, it was so exciting, and I feel so honoured and blessed to have been at the show at the time, and I think it's really, really thriving,” Theo said of his exit storyline.

“And I think that you had two! You had a double whammy. You had who was gonna die, and then who's done the murder. So you had two bites at the same cherry.”

He then teased what lies ahead and told us: “It's been a really exciting time to be part of the show and listen – it's not who you think it is.

“So it could be Summer. Unlikely, but she could have hit him with a can of beans, put him out the back of the shop.

Whodunnit? The suspects of Theo's murder are set to be grilled by the police. ITV

“It could be George – you know, he's a big boy, and he's already thumped him. It could be Pauline [McGlynn, who plays Maggie Driscoll]…There's so many people that it could be!"

Six characters are currently on the line-up for those suspected of killing Theo – including his long-time victim Todd, Todd’s father-figure George (Tony Maudsley), Gary Windass (Mikey North), Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins), and Theo’s ex-wife, Danielle (Natalie Anderson).

The investigation is now underway on screen, with each suspect being hauled in for questioning.

Will one of them crack under pressure? Or will they manage to keep the secret buried?

Coronation Street airs weekdays from 8.30pm on ITV and from 7am on ITVX.

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