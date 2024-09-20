Live boxing on TV tonight: What live boxing is on TV and streaming this month?
Your guide to the best live boxing showdowns from around the world on TV and streaming.
Live boxing is one of the few sporting occasions that can still transcend sport and grip the nation for up to 12 rounds.
At the peak of his powers, Anthony Joshua set the record for UK PPV purchases above 1.8 million for his showdown with Joseph Parker in 2018.
He boasts a consistent track record of drawing in seven digits' worth of fans – casual viewers and die-hards alike – and he's back again this weekend with an all-British bout you won't want to miss.
Sky Sports, TNT Sports and discovery+, and DAZN each boast the rights to fights across the globe.
Some of the biggest showdowns will be pay-per-view (PPV) on Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office or DAZN PPV.
RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live boxing on TV tonight and coming up.
Boxing tonight: What live boxing is on TV this month?
Friday 20th September
Callum Walsh v Przemyslaw Runowski (from 5:30pm) UFC Fight Pass
Saturday 21st September
Jaime Munguia v Erik Bazinyan (from 2am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports+
Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois (from 4pm) Sky Sports Box Office / DAZN PPV / TNT Sports Box Office
Friday 27th September
Shakiel Thompson v River Wilson-Bent (from 7pm) DAZN
Thomas Essomba v Charlie Edwards (from 10pm) Channel 5
Saturday 28th September
Sandy Ryan v Mikaela Mayer (from 2am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports+
Dalton Smith v Jon Fernandez (from 7pm) DAZN
Rhiannon Dixon v Terri Harper (from 7pm) DAZN
Johnny Fisher v Andriy Rudenko (from 7pm) DAZN
Saturday 5th October
Nick Ball v Ronny Rios (from TBC) TNT Sports / Discovery+
Saturday 12th October
Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol (TBC) DAZN
Sunday 13th October
Takuma Inoue v Seiya Tsutsumi (from 11am) Sky Sports+
Monday 14th October
Junto Nakatani v Petch Sor Chitpattana (from 11am) Sky Sports+
Saturday 19th October
Adam Azim v Ohara Davies (from 7pm) Sky Sports Main Event
