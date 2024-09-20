He boasts a consistent track record of drawing in seven digits' worth of fans – casual viewers and die-hards alike – and he's back again this weekend with an all-British bout you won't want to miss.

Sky Sports, TNT Sports and discovery+, and DAZN each boast the rights to fights across the globe.

Some of the biggest showdowns will be pay-per-view (PPV) on Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office or DAZN PPV.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live boxing on TV tonight and coming up.

Boxing tonight: What live boxing is on TV this month?

Friday 20th September

Callum Walsh v Przemyslaw Runowski (from 5:30pm) UFC Fight Pass

Saturday 21st September

Jaime Munguia v Erik Bazinyan (from 2am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports+

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois (from 4pm) Sky Sports Box Office / DAZN PPV / TNT Sports Box Office

Friday 27th September

Shakiel Thompson v River Wilson-Bent (from 7pm) DAZN

Thomas Essomba v Charlie Edwards (from 10pm) Channel 5

Saturday 28th September

Sandy Ryan v Mikaela Mayer (from 2am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports+

Dalton Smith v Jon Fernandez (from 7pm) DAZN

Rhiannon Dixon v Terri Harper (from 7pm) DAZN

Johnny Fisher v Andriy Rudenko (from 7pm) DAZN

Saturday 5th October

Nick Ball v Ronny Rios (from TBC) TNT Sports / Discovery+

Saturday 12th October

Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol (TBC) DAZN

Sunday 13th October

Takuma Inoue v Seiya Tsutsumi (from 11am) Sky Sports+

Monday 14th October

Junto Nakatani v Petch Sor Chitpattana (from 11am) Sky Sports+

Saturday 19th October

Adam Azim v Ohara Davies (from 7pm) Sky Sports Main Event

