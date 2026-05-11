The ground has fallen out from underneath Honey Mitchell's (Emma Barton) feet in EastEnders, after she realised she's fallen victim to identity theft.

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Some months ago, newcomer Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) struck up an unlikely friendship with Honey, with the two meeting at Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) school reunion.

With the Mitchell clan going on a break to Cornwall, Bea swept in and asked if she could housesit during their absence. It would allow the frosty atmosphere between her and Linda to thaw out, and would also mean that Honey had someone to watch over her abode while renovations were taking place.

However, the financial pressures of an inner-London life soon crept up on Bea, and she applied for a credit card in Honey's real name, Susan. Although initially reluctant to spend any of the cash, she was swayed when she heard how much her new mate was struggling with symptoms of the menopause.

Thousands were spent on a consultation at a plush Harley Street clinic, and she continued spending money on clothes and slap-up meals.

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) addressed her concerns about identity theft. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Although Honey was grateful that she helped out, it became clear that Bea had outstayed her welcome. In a desperate bid to stick around, she staged a robbery at McKlunkys and told Will Mitchell (Freddie Phillips) that she was feeling particularly vulnerable.

In today's episode, with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) now installed as Walford councillor, Honey asked him to investigate her suspicions about some fraudulent behaviour. She'd received some letters from a credit card company in her birth name, and wondered if he could help trace the source.

Bea was spooked, and immediately lied – saying she had no idea that her name was actually Susan. Ian rushed off, too distracted by his new position within the council.

Later that day, in the caff, Bea proudly presented a copy of the Walford Gazette that detailed his successful campaign. Alongside a picture of her and Ian, the headline branded them as "Mr and Mrs Beale".

He was pleased with the coverage but didn't clock the fact she'd been made out to be his wife, and it wasn't until ex-wife Cindy (Michelle Collins) thrust the paper into his chest that he realised what had gone on. He wasn't pleased, and began to realise that she was slowly trying to monopolise his life.

A vicious argument ensued when he realised that she'd paid for social media followers to boost his platform. Ian asserted that she should focus on rebuilding her life alone, rather than sponging off others. She was furious and frogmarched him out of the door.

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) exposed the truth about Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Honey chatted to husband Billy (Perry Fenwick) about Bea moving on, and she finally built up the courage to confront her. Appearing unfazed, Bea told her that she was hoping to move in with Ian, though she'd decided to end things with him and had now been left in a predicament.

Across the road, Ian found a series of invoices that were in Honey's name, for the fake followers that Bea had purchased for him. He suddenly put the two events together, and realised that Honey was being scammed.

Wasting no time, he charged over to the Mitchell residence and revealed the truth.

How will Bea explain this one?

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