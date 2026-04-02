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EastEnders' Bea Pollard makes devious move in bizarre plot against Billy Mitchell in BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
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Published: Thursday, 2 April 2026 at 10:41 am
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