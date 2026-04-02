Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) has made herself very comfortable in the Mitchell household.

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The EastEnders newcomer struck up a friendship with matriarch Honey (Emma Barton) at Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) school reunion, and later invited her to housesit while her family were on holiday in Cornwall.

During their absence, she began to worry about money and applied for a credit card in Honey's name. Bea was initially reluctant to spend any of the cash, though was swayed when she heard how much her new mate was struggling with the menopause.

After booking Honey into a flashy clinic on Harley Street, she hoped that the gesture would allow the family to install her as their permanent lodger. Honey had no idea where the sudden cashflow had come from.

She also trashed the McKlunkys takeaway, allowing Will (Freddie Phillips) to believe that she'd been attacked at work.

Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) has made herself very comfortable at Honey Mitchell's (Emma Barton) house.

Billy (Perry Fenwick) has clashed with Bea on a number of occasions. He's suspicious of her intentions, and has told Honey on a number of occasions that she's outstayed her welcome.

To make matters worse, Bea overheard Walford gossip Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) talking about the time Billy cheated on Honey with Tina Carter in 2017. They subsequently broke up, and didn't reunite for several years.

Bea was furious, and when Honey told Billy to compliment her outfit, she accused him of overstepping.

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With Bea's feet firmly under the table, the Mitchells resolved to sit down and find out how long she intended to stay. It couldn't be a permanent setup, though her purchase of a new mattress suggested otherwise.

Billy confronted her about her spending, though left feeling humiliated by her response. She wasn't happy, and stormed off into the Square gardens for a moment of reflection.

While there, she overheard Denise Fox (Diane Parish) telling Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan) about his grandfather Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) recent battle with grief.

Billy Mitchell's (Perry Fenwick) voice has been manipulated. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Saddened about his attitude towards late son Anthony in his final days, Patrick turned to artificial intelligence technology to seek comfort. Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) had crafted some software that would allow Patrick to reconnect with Anthony, and speak with him from beyond the grave.

Bea's interest was piqued, and headed home to find a similar programme that could manipulate Billy's voice.

Speaking into her phone, she asked the fake version of Billy to repeat a ridiculous sentence: "I am Billy Mitchell and I am a prize sausage."

And it worked.

What will Bea do with this fake version of Billy?

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