The MMA promotion has whipped up mega audiences, thrilling drama and huge controversy – inside and outside the Octagon – over the years.

Colourful characters have come and gone (or, in the case of Conor McGregor, come and gone, then come and gone, then come and gone again), but interest remains at an all-time high as the main event series has cruised past the 300 milestone.

TNT Sports and discovery+ boast UK TV rights for UFC events, with occasional events to be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live UFC on TV tonight and coming up.

UFC 2024 schedule: What live UFC is on TV this month?

All UK time/date.

Saturday 28th September

UFC Fight Night: Moicano v Saint Denis (from 8pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Sunday 6th October

UFC 307: Pereira v Rountree Jr (from 3am) TNT Sports / discovery+

Sunday 13th October

UFC Fight Night: Royval v Taira (from 12am) TNT Sports / discovery+

Saturday 19th October

UFC Fight Night: Pereira v Hernandez (from 9pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Saturday 26th October

UFC 308: Topuria v Max Holloway (from 7pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Sunday 3rd November

UFC Fight Night: Moreno v Albazi (from 12am) TNT Sports / discovery+

Saturday 9th November

UFC Fight Night: TBC v TBC (from 9pm) TNT Sports / discovery+

Sunday 17th November

UFC 309: Jones v Miocic (from 3am) TNT Sports / discovery+

More events to be added once confirmed.

