Live UFC on TV schedule 2024: What live UFC is on TV and streaming this month?
Your guide to the best live UFC action from around the world on TV and streaming.
The UFC has gone from strength to strength, staging over 700 events since its introduction to the world with UFC1 in November 1993.
UFC 307 is the next major event on the schedule, with Alex Pereira seeking to defend his Light Heavyweight Championship belt against Khalil Rountree Jr in Salt Lake City.
The MMA promotion has whipped up mega audiences, thrilling drama and huge controversy – inside and outside the Octagon – over the years.
Colourful characters have come and gone (or, in the case of Conor McGregor, come and gone, then come and gone, then come and gone again), but interest remains at an all-time high as the main event series has cruised past the 300 milestone.
TNT Sports and discovery+ boast UK TV rights for UFC events, with occasional events to be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office.
RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live UFC on TV tonight and coming up.
UFC 2024 schedule: What live UFC is on TV this month?
All UK time/date.
Saturday 28th September
UFC Fight Night: Moicano v Saint Denis (from 8pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Sunday 6th October
UFC 307: Pereira v Rountree Jr (from 3am) TNT Sports / discovery+
Sunday 13th October
UFC Fight Night: Royval v Taira (from 12am) TNT Sports / discovery+
Saturday 19th October
UFC Fight Night: Pereira v Hernandez (from 9pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Saturday 26th October
UFC 308: Topuria v Max Holloway (from 7pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Sunday 3rd November
UFC Fight Night: Moreno v Albazi (from 12am) TNT Sports / discovery+
Saturday 9th November
UFC Fight Night: TBC v TBC (from 9pm) TNT Sports / discovery+
Sunday 17th November
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic (from 3am) TNT Sports / discovery+
More events to be added once confirmed.
