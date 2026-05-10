Severance star Adam Scott has offered an update on the much-anticipated third season of Apple TV's eerie sci-fi drama.

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The series imagines the moral and practical repercussions of a world in which a surgical procedure allows an employee (or 'innie') to inhabit a separate consciousness from that of their out-of-work counterpart (or 'outie').

The story follows Mark Scout (Scott), one of numerous people to have undergone the process, as he attempts to uncover the dark secrets at the heart of his mysterious company, Lumon Industries.

The actor caught up with Radio Times at an Apple TV event for nominees at this year's BAFTA TV Awards, where he affirmed that the third season would commence filming "very soon".

"We're all super, super excited. It's been a couple years since we finished shooting season 2, so... we all can't wait to get back to it," he began.

Of course, following that jaw-dropping season 2 cliffhanger, fans are eager to know exactly when new episodes will be available, with a 2027 launch seeming plausible if filming wraps by the end of this year.

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Pressed on whether that timeline is accurate, Scott said: "That's beyond my pay grade. That's an Apple question, when it actually, you know... But sooner rather than later, that's for sure."

It should come as no surprise that the actor was coy regarding plot details for the third season, but nevertheless, we tried to get as precious little information as we could from him.

Viewers will remember that the season 2 premiere subverted expectations, following up on the shocking finale of the first chapter with a mind-bending opening, which included a short-lived introduction to a whole new team of Lumon workers.

When asked whether we could expect a similar surprise in the season 3 premiere, Scott teased: "I can't say anything about the third season, but I think that people that enjoy the first two are going to love what the show does."

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Severance season 2 was a huge critical and commercial success upon release, netting a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best International Programme, but prior to release there had been reports of difficulties behind the scenes (via Puck News).

Executive producer and director Ben Stiller responded to the claims by playing down their significance, but nevertheless, it caused some concern among fans in the run-up to the season 2 launch.

Asked whether Severance season 3 had seen a "smoother" development, Scott added: "The show has always been a smooth process. It takes a little longer because it's a complicated show, and it's a big show, but it's always been a smooth process."

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Apple had brought production of Severance in-house, having formerly been managed by a third party company, which is hoped to relieve budgetary pressures moving forward.

Severance season 3 is coming soon to Apple TV. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. Start your seven day free Apple TV trial at Apple.

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