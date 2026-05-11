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Euphoria season 3 finale confirmed to break major record for HBO amid terrifying episode 5 cliffhanger
The season 3 finale is set to be the longest TV episode in HBO's history.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 10:38 am
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