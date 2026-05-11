*Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Euphoria season 3 episode 5.*

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The upcoming season 3 finale of Euphoria is set to break a major record for HBO.

The series, which picks up with Zendaya’s character Rue as she navigates life in California alongside her former high school classmates five years on from the season 2 finale, returned to our screens for season 3 last month.

According to HBO, the official runtime for the season 3 finale will be 93 minutes – making it the longest TV episode in the network’s history.

This will surpass Game of Thrones’ longest episode (season 8, episode 3) to date, which clocks in at 82 minutes, as well as House of the Dragons’ longest-ever episode (the season 2 finale), which ran for 73 minutes.

The news comes after the show aired the fifth episode of season 3, which ended on a terrifying cliffhanger after Rue’s deception caught up with her and arms dealer Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) became suspicious of her motives.

The episode closed on a terrifying note as Alamo’s men forced Rue to dig a grave before burying her up to her neck alive, before the scene cut to black.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria season 3.

Elsewhere in the episode, Nate (Jacob Elordi) piled the pressure onto Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) to wire him thousands of dollars for his growing debts.

However, his efforts were to no avail as he failed to pay off his debts, and ended up having his finger ripped off in gruesome scenes.

Alongside the aforementioned gang, other returning cast members in season 3 include Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Nika King and Colman Domingo.

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Meanwhile new additions to the cast alongside Akinnuoye-Agbaje include Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Natasha Lyonne, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Sam Trammell and Asante Blackk.

Euphoria season 3 is airing weekly on HBO Max, Sky Atlantic and NOW. Catch up on seasons 1-2 on HBO Max and NOW.

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