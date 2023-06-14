The aftershock of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf tectonic plates crunching together is hard to ignore, but players will be determined to let their actions on the course shine through the fog this week.

The US Open is here to finally turn the attention of golf fans around the world back to, well, the sport of golf.

British star Matt Fitzpatrick will be determined to defend his title but faces stern opposition from the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka among many others.

Sky Sports boasts the majority of elite golf tournaments live on their dedicated channel, while LIV Golf does not currently have a TV rights deal in the UK.

Fans across the world will be excited to tune in for an inevitably explosive finale to the PGA Tour in 2022/23, especially given the backdrop of the golf civil war threatening to overshadow top-tier athletes at the peak of their game.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live golf on TV today and coming up.

Thursday 15th – Sunday 18th June

Majors (men's)

US Open – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

(Thurs/Fri: 3pm, Sat: 6pm, Sun: 5:30pm)

Ladies European Tour

German Masters – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

(Thurs/Fri: 11am, Sat/Sun: 12pm)

