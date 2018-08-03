Supermarket Sweep star Dale Winton died of natural causes says coroner

The TV personality passed away in April at the age of 62

The coroner investigating the death of TV personality Dale Winton has determined he died of natural causes, the late star’s agent has revealed.

The presenter – who is best known for hosting ITV’s trolly dash gameshow Supermarket Sweep from 1993 to 2000 – was found dead in April at his home in London. He was 62.

The office of Dale Winton’s long-time agent, Jan Kennedy, told Sky News: “The coroner investigating the death of Dale Winton has found death by natural causes”.

Scotland Yard had previously confirmed the star’s death was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. His funeral took place on 22nd May, which would have been his 63rd birthday. David Walliams, Martine McCutcheon and Christopher Biggins were among the stars who attended.

Winton was a regular on TV screens in the 1990s, shooting to fame fronting Supermarket Sweep for seven series on ITV daytime TV until 2000. He later presided over its short-lived revival in 2007.

He is also known for fronting the National Lottery’s In It To Win It for 14 years between 2002 and 2016, as well as Hole in the Wall, Celebrity Fit Club and Stars Reunited.

Winton’s last show was the Channel 5 travel series Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive, which began airing earlier this year.