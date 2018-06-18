Why isn’t Doctors on TV?

Here's how the football frenzy will affect your favourite show

As the World Cup gets underway, the football frenzy is set to interrupt regular scheduled shows – including Doctors. The actors can rest their stethoscopes as, sadly, the medical series will have to take a short break. Here’s how the football will affect Doctors on TV.

When isn’t Doctors on?

Doctors will be missing from your TV screens on the Friday 15th, Tuesday 19th and Wednesday 20th of June. BBC1’s hospital show will take a brief break from saving lives so viewers can watch men kick a ball into a net – or potentially miss the goal entirely.

Instead, matches between Colombia and Japan (Tuesday) and Portugal and Morocco (Wednesday) will be played instead.

When is Doctors on TV?

The show will air on BBC1 on Monday 18th June, Thursday 21st June and Friday 22nd June at 1.45pm, so there is some relief from the football.

World Cup 2018 full fixture guide and TV coverage