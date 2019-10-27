Accessibility Links

Wales v South Africa: How to watch Rugby World Cup semi-final on TV and live stream

Wales and South Africa go head-to-head in this Rugby World Cup semi-final clash

Wales Rugby World Cup

Wales are gunning for their first ever World Cup final when they take on South Africa in the final four this weekend.

Warren Gatland’s side narrowly edged out France in the quarter-finals to secure a place in the semi-finals for the third time in Rugby World Cup history.

However, they have failed to win a last-four showdown and Welsh supporters are desperate for that to change.

South Africa kicked off their tournament with a defeat to New Zealand but have looked comfortable since, with their most recent victory coming against host nation Japan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v South Africa game on TV and online.

What time is Wales v South Africa?

Wales v South Africa will kick off at 9:00am on Sunday 27th October 2019.

Where is Wales v South Africa?

The game will take place at International Stadium, Yokohama. Capacity: 72,327

Who will win – Wales or South Africa?


How to watch and live stream Wales v South Africa

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 8:00am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Highlights: 11:45pm on ITV1

