Should Montse Tomé's side follow that up with another victory, then their quarter-final place will be confirmed if Portugal fail to beat Italy in Monday's late game.

Belgium will be looking to bounce back from their narrow defeat to Italy on Friday and know that another defeat could see them eliminated from Euro 2025 after just two games.

The odds are stacked against Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir's team, who have been beaten twice by Spain this year already and lost 5-1 to them in May.

When is Spain v Belgium?

Spain v Belgium will take place on Monday 7th July 2025.

Spain v Belgium kick-off time

Spain v Belgium will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Spain v Belgium on?

You can watch live coverage of Spain v Belgium on ITV1 from 4:15pm.

Euro 2025 games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Spain v Belgium online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Spain v Belgium on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT 2, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

