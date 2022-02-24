Last season saw a radical merry-go-round of talent, but 2022 has been a muted affair with only one F1 debutant and three existing drivers landing in different slots.

The new Formula 1 season has arrived with a fresh line-up of drivers and teams raring to go in 2022.

All eyes will be on Mercedes to begin the season as it readies its all-British line-up in a bid to strike back at Red Bull.

George Russell has impressed in a couple of stand-in appearances for Mercedes, and now he has the chance to challenge compatriot Lewis Hamilton in a like-for-like car.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen returns in his Red Bull supported by Sergio Perez, who made a heroic intervention in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to hold up Hamilton and buy time for the Dutch superstar.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full F1 driver line-up for 2022 including teams and last season's points totals.

Mercedes F1 drivers

Lewis Hamilton #44

(2021: 2nd – 387.5pts, 17 podiums)

George Russell #63

(2021: 15th, Williams – 16pts, 1 podium)

Red Bull F1 drivers

Max Verstappen #1

(2021: 1st – 395.5pts, 18 podiums)

Sergio Perez #11

(2021: 4th – 190pts, 5 podiums)

McLaren F1 drivers

Daniel Ricciardo #3

(2021: 8th – 115pts, 1 podium)

Lando Norris #4

(2021: 6th – 160pts, 1 podium)

Ferrari F1 drivers

Charles Leclerc #16

(2021: 7th – 159pts, 1 podium)

Carlos Sainz #55

(2021: 5th – 164.5pts, 4 podiums)

Alpine F1 drivers

Fernando Alonso #14

(2021: 10th – 81pts, 1 podium)

Esteban Ocon #31

(2021: 11th – 74pts, 1 podium)

AlphaTauri F1 drivers

Pierre Gasly #10

(2021: 9th – 110pts, 1 podiums)

Yuki Tsunoda #22

(2021: 14th – 32pts, 0 podiums)

Aston Martin F1 drivers

Sebastian Vettel #5

(2021: 12th – 43pts, 1 podiums)

Lance Stroll #18

(2021: 13th – 34pts, 0 podiums)

Williams F1 drivers

Nicholas Latifi #6

(2021: 17th – 7pts, 0 podiums)

Alex Albon #23

(2021: N/A)

Alfa Romeo F1 drivers

Zhou Guanyu #24

(2021: N/A)

Valtteri Bottas #77

(2021: 3rd, Mercedes – 226pts, 11 podiums)

Haas F1 drivers

Nikita Mazepin #9

(2021: 20th – 0pts, 0 podiums)

Mick Schumacher #47

(2021: 19th – 0pts, 0 podiums)

