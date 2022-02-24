F1 drivers and teams 2022: Confirmed line-up
Your complete guide to F1 drivers and teams in the 2022 season
The new Formula 1 season has arrived with a fresh line-up of drivers and teams raring to go in 2022.
Last season saw a radical merry-go-round of talent, but 2022 has been a muted affair with only one F1 debutant and three existing drivers landing in different slots.
All eyes will be on Mercedes to begin the season as it readies its all-British line-up in a bid to strike back at Red Bull.
George Russell has impressed in a couple of stand-in appearances for Mercedes, and now he has the chance to challenge compatriot Lewis Hamilton in a like-for-like car.
Reigning champion Max Verstappen returns in his Red Bull supported by Sergio Perez, who made a heroic intervention in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to hold up Hamilton and buy time for the Dutch superstar.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full F1 driver line-up for 2022 including teams and last season's points totals.
Mercedes F1 drivers
Lewis Hamilton #44
(2021: 2nd – 387.5pts, 17 podiums)
George Russell #63
(2021: 15th, Williams – 16pts, 1 podium)
Red Bull F1 drivers
Max Verstappen #1
(2021: 1st – 395.5pts, 18 podiums)
Sergio Perez #11
(2021: 4th – 190pts, 5 podiums)
McLaren F1 drivers
Daniel Ricciardo #3
(2021: 8th – 115pts, 1 podium)
Lando Norris #4
(2021: 6th – 160pts, 1 podium)
Ferrari F1 drivers
Charles Leclerc #16
(2021: 7th – 159pts, 1 podium)
Carlos Sainz #55
(2021: 5th – 164.5pts, 4 podiums)
Alpine F1 drivers
Fernando Alonso #14
(2021: 10th – 81pts, 1 podium)
Esteban Ocon #31
(2021: 11th – 74pts, 1 podium)
AlphaTauri F1 drivers
Pierre Gasly #10
(2021: 9th – 110pts, 1 podiums)
Yuki Tsunoda #22
(2021: 14th – 32pts, 0 podiums)
Aston Martin F1 drivers
Sebastian Vettel #5
(2021: 12th – 43pts, 1 podiums)
Lance Stroll #18
(2021: 13th – 34pts, 0 podiums)
Williams F1 drivers
Nicholas Latifi #6
(2021: 17th – 7pts, 0 podiums)
Alex Albon #23
(2021: N/A)
Alfa Romeo F1 drivers
Zhou Guanyu #24
(2021: N/A)
Valtteri Bottas #77
(2021: 3rd, Mercedes – 226pts, 11 podiums)
Haas F1 drivers
Nikita Mazepin #9
(2021: 20th – 0pts, 0 podiums)
Mick Schumacher #47
(2021: 19th – 0pts, 0 podiums)
