The Lionesses are defending champions and have their sights set on retaining the crown, while Wales are on the verge of their first ever major international tournament finals.

The two home nations find themselves squashed into Group D alongside France and the Netherlands, and can feel slightly aggrieved at landing a daunting spot in the 'Group of Death'.

Reigning world champions Spain and sleeping giants Germany are among the other hot contenders lurking across the groups and we're on hand to help you navigate the tournament with our free Women's Euro 2025 wall chart.

Keeping tabs on a major international tournament can be hard work, but you can download, print and keep our wall chart to keep track of all the scores, results and knockout fixtures coming up.

In addition, it wouldn't be a Radio Times wall chart if we didn't include all the confirmed TV details at the time of publication.

We've listed each match as either BBC or ITV, with every moment to be shown live on free-to-air TV.

And of course, keep checking out RadioTimes.com for all the latest news, previews, schedule information and more as Women's Euro 2025 moves into focus.

