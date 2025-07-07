Rooney will feature on Match of the Day for the next two seasons and will be part of the punditry line-up for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

The former England and Man Utd captain is understood to have really enjoyed his Match of the Day appearances as well as his recent work as a pundit at Euro 2024 and on coverage of the FA Cup.

The 39-year-old confirmed at Soccer Aid 2025 that he would be focusing on media and commercial opportunities for the foreseeable future.

Wayne Rooney on the BBC. Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Having finished his career as England and Man Utd's leading goalscorer, Rooney stepped into management after hanging up his boots, but appears to be taking a break from coaching following difficult spells at Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

In response to RadioTimes.com's request for comment, a BBC spokesperson said: "We do not comment on individual contracts but we will announce our World Cup line-up in due course."

The 2025/26 season will mark the start of a new era for the BBC's football coverage as Lineker has moved on after 26 years as Match of the Day host.

He will be replaced on the iconic highlights football show by a trio of hosts – Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan – moving forward.

Lineker was due to front the BBC's coverage of the 2026 World Cup but left with immediate effect following the final Match of the Day episode of the 2025/26 season after sharing a controversial post that was deemed anti-Semitic by various groups on social media.

The former England striker continues to feature alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards on the popular The Rest Is Football podcast, which is produced by his company, Goalhanger.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.