It has been known since November that this season would be Lineker's last as presenter of MOTD. Due to a controversy surrounding a post he shared on social media, he will no longer stay on to front the BBC's FA Cup and 2026 World Cup coverage as originally planned.

The 64-year-old leaves big shoes to fill and there was plenty of initial speculation about how the BBC would look to replace him.

We have known since January who the BBC has lined up to take his MOTD seat and their time is now fast approaching.

Who will replace Gary Lineker on Match of the Day?

Gary Lineker will be replaced on Match of the Day by Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan from the start of next season.

The trio will share the presenting duties, with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards expected to continue as the regular MOTD pundits.

Kelly Cates.

Cates is most recognisable for her presenting on Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League, which she will continue alongside her new role on Match of the Day.

She has also hosted a range of sports shows on BBC Radio 5 Live, including Fighting Talk and 606, and anchored the radio broadcasts from multiple World Cups.

Mark Chapman. Getty Images

Chapman has worked for the BBC for nearly 30 years, having covered a range of sports, including football, golf, rugby, NFL and the Olympics, in that time.

The 51-year-old has been the main presenter of Match of the Day 2 since 2013 and can be regularly heard on BBC Radio 5 Live as well.

Gabby Logan. Getty Images

Logan has been a mainstay of the BBC's sporting coverage for nearly two decades. She has covered a range of sports but may be most familiar to viewers as one of the hosts of the Olympic Games coverage since Beijing 2008.

The 52-year-old also has extensive football presenting experience, having fronted the BBC coverage of multiple major tournaments and filled in for Lineker on Match of the Day at times in recent years.

