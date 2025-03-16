When is the next Formula 1 race? Next grand prix date and time
The Formula 1 season is formally under way. The first race of the season is in the books, and now we have a taste for it, we're already looking ahead to the next grand prix of the fledgling 2025 campaign.
Next on the agenda, drivers head to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix. Yes, that means another early start for British fans tuning in halfway across the world.
Last year, Max Verstappen won the first race in China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver on this circuit by a long distance, though, with six wins to his name.
The 24-race season will take drivers from Australia to Asia, the Middle East to the United States, and a traditional European summer is likely to shape the complexion of the entire season.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with the next F1 grand prix on the schedule for 2025.
When is the next F1 race?
The next F1 grand prix is the Chinese Grand Prix.
The race takes place on Sunday 23rd March 2025.
It will begin at 7am UK time.
F1 2025 schedule of races
All UK time. (S) denotes sprint race qualifying.
- Sunday 16th March: Australian Grand Prix – 4am UK time
- Sunday 23rd March: Chinese Grand Prix (S) – 7am UK time
- Sunday 6th April: Japanese Grand Prix – 6am UK time
- Sunday 13th April: Bahrain Grand Prix – 4pm UK time
- Sunday 20th April: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – 6pm UK time
- Sunday 4th May: Miami Grand Prix (S) – 9pm UK time
- Sunday 18th May: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – 2pm UK time
- Sunday 25th May: Monaco Grand Prix – 2pm UK time
- Sunday 1st June: Spanish Grand Prix – 2pm UK time
- Sunday 15th June: Canadian Grand Prix – 7pm UK time
- Sunday 29th June: Austrian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time
- Sunday 6th July: British Grand Prix – 3pm UK time
- Sunday 27th July: Belgian Grand Prix (S) – 2pm UK time
- Sunday 3rd August: Hungarian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time
- Sunday 31st August: Dutch Grand Prix – 2pm UK time
- Sunday 7th September: Italian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time
- Sunday 21st September: Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 12pm UK time
- Sunday 5th October: Singapore Grand Prix – 1pm UK time
- Sunday 19th October: United States Grand Prix (S) – 8pm UK time
- Sunday 26th October: Mexico City Grand Prix – 8pm UK time
- Sunday 9th November: São Paulo Grand Prix (S) – 5pm UK time
- Saturday 22nd November: Las Vegas Grand Prix – 4am UK time
- Sunday 30th November: Qatar Grand Prix (S) – 4pm UK time
- Sunday 7th December: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – 1pm UK time
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.