Last year, Max Verstappen won the first race in China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver on this circuit by a long distance, though, with six wins to his name.

The 24-race season will take drivers from Australia to Asia, the Middle East to the United States, and a traditional European summer is likely to shape the complexion of the entire season.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with the next F1 grand prix on the schedule for 2025.

When is the next F1 race?

The next F1 grand prix is the Chinese Grand Prix.

The race takes place on Sunday 23rd March 2025.

It will begin at 7am UK time.

F1 2025 schedule of races

All UK time. (S) denotes sprint race qualifying.

Sunday 16th March: Australian Grand Prix – 4am UK time

Sunday 23rd March: Chinese Grand Prix (S) – 7am UK time

Sunday 6th April: Japanese Grand Prix – 6am UK time

Sunday 13th April: Bahrain Grand Prix – 4pm UK time

Sunday 20th April: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – 6pm UK time

Sunday 4th May: Miami Grand Prix (S) – 9pm UK time

Sunday 18th May: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 25th May: Monaco Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 1st June: Spanish Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 15th June: Canadian Grand Prix – 7pm UK time

Sunday 29th June: Austrian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 6th July: British Grand Prix – 3pm UK time

Sunday 27th July: Belgian Grand Prix (S) – 2pm UK time

Sunday 3rd August: Hungarian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 31st August: Dutch Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 7th September: Italian Grand Prix – 2pm UK time

Sunday 21st September: Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 12pm UK time

Sunday 5th October: Singapore Grand Prix – 1pm UK time

Sunday 19th October: United States Grand Prix (S) – 8pm UK time

Sunday 26th October: Mexico City Grand Prix – 8pm UK time

Sunday 9th November: São Paulo Grand Prix (S) – 5pm UK time

Saturday 22nd November: Las Vegas Grand Prix – 4am UK time

Sunday 30th November: Qatar Grand Prix (S) – 4pm UK time

Sunday 7th December: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – 1pm UK time

