Traditional snooker returns with the third Home Nations tournament next week as Judd Trump aims to become the first player to win three of the four designated tournaments in one season.

Read more: Best snooker players in the world | Best snooker players of all time

Snooker fans are usually treated to plenty of extensive coverage throughout the year with the BBC holding the rights to the World Snooker Championship, the UK Championship and The Masters.

ITV also boasts free-to-air rights in the shape of the Tour Championship, Players Championship, British Open and more, while Eurosport boasts widespread snooker rights for the majority of tournaments every year.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live snooker on TV today and coming up.

Snooker today: What live snooker is on TV this week?

All subject to change. Available to watch on discovery+/Eurosport unless otherwise stated.

December

6th – 9th: Shoot Out

Location: Swansea Arena, Swansea

11th – 17th: Scottish Open

Location: Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh

January

7th – 14th: Masters

Location: Alexandra Palace, London

15th – 21st: World Grand Prix

Location: Morningside Arena, Leicester

29th Jan – 4th Feb: German Masters

Location: Tempodrom, Berlin

February

12th – 18th: Welsh Open

Location: Venue Cymru, Llandudno

19th – 25th: Players Championship

Location: Telford International Centre, Telford

March

4th – 9th: Six-red World Championship

Location: TBC

11th – 17th: World Open

Location: TBC

30th – 31st: World Mixed Doubles

Location: Manchester Central, Manchester

April

1st – 7th: Tour Championship

Location: Manchester Central, Manchester

20th April – 6th May: World Championship

Location: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.