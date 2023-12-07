Live snooker today: What live snooker is on TV and streaming this week?
Your guide to the best live snooker events from around the world on TV and streaming.
Live snooker on TV continues deep into December with the season carrying on over the festive period.
The experimental, rapid-fire format of the Snooker Shoot Out may not be everyone's cup of tea, but players enjoy the chaotic nature of one-frame matches under a shot clock.
Traditional snooker returns with the third Home Nations tournament next week as Judd Trump aims to become the first player to win three of the four designated tournaments in one season.
Snooker fans are usually treated to plenty of extensive coverage throughout the year with the BBC holding the rights to the World Snooker Championship, the UK Championship and The Masters.
ITV also boasts free-to-air rights in the shape of the Tour Championship, Players Championship, British Open and more, while Eurosport boasts widespread snooker rights for the majority of tournaments every year.
RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live snooker on TV today and coming up.
Snooker today: What live snooker is on TV this week?
All subject to change. Available to watch on discovery+/Eurosport unless otherwise stated.
December
6th – 9th: Shoot Out
Location: Swansea Arena, Swansea
11th – 17th: Scottish Open
Location: Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh
January
7th – 14th: Masters
Location: Alexandra Palace, London
15th – 21st: World Grand Prix
Location: Morningside Arena, Leicester
29th Jan – 4th Feb: German Masters
Location: Tempodrom, Berlin
February
12th – 18th: Welsh Open
Location: Venue Cymru, Llandudno
19th – 25th: Players Championship
Location: Telford International Centre, Telford
March
4th – 9th: Six-red World Championship
Location: TBC
11th – 17th: World Open
Location: TBC
30th – 31st: World Mixed Doubles
Location: Manchester Central, Manchester
April
1st – 7th: Tour Championship
Location: Manchester Central, Manchester
20th April – 6th May: World Championship
Location: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
