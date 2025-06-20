British and Irish Lions 2025 on TV: Schedule, TV coverage and live stream
Check out the full Lions Tour 2025 TV schedule, including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
There's nothing quite like a British and Irish Lions tour. For one summer, home nations fans will disarm and come together to support their all-stars against Australia.
England captain Maro Itoje leads the team Down Under, while Ireland coach Andy Farrell is in the hot seat, tasked with turning his collection of individuals into world-beaters over the coming weeks.
Of course, rugby is not as simple as selecting an XV of your best players and hoping for the best. Farrell must work on the right concoction to tackle Australia, and practice makes perfect.
That's why the Lions begin their tour in Dublin with a warm-up clash against Argentina, not that the atmosphere will be anything less than raucous in the Irish capital, especially with such a heavy contingent of green on the roster.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Lions Tour 2025.
The British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia on TV
Every game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event throughout the duration of the tour.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription. You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.
Lions Tour 2025 TV schedule
All UK time.
Week 1
Friday 20th June
- British and Irish Lions v Argentina (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Week 2
Saturday 28th June
- Western Force v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 3
Wednesday 2nd July
- Queensland Reds v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 5th July
- NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 4
Wednesday 9th July
- Brumbies v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 12th July
- AUNZ XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 5
Saturday 19th July
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 6
Tuesday 22nd July
- First Nations & Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 26th July
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 7
Saturday 2nd August
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
