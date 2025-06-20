Of course, rugby is not as simple as selecting an XV of your best players and hoping for the best. Farrell must work on the right concoction to tackle Australia, and practice makes perfect.

That's why the Lions begin their tour in Dublin with a warm-up clash against Argentina, not that the atmosphere will be anything less than raucous in the Irish capital, especially with such a heavy contingent of green on the roster.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Lions Tour 2025.

The British and Irish Lions' 2025 tour of Australia on TV

Every game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event throughout the duration of the tour.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription. You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Lions Tour 2025 TV schedule

All UK time.

Week 1

Friday 20th June

British and Irish Lions v Argentina (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Week 2

Saturday 28th June

Western Force v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 3

Wednesday 2nd July

Queensland Reds v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 5th July

NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 4

Wednesday 9th July

Brumbies v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 12th July

AUNZ XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 5

Saturday 19th July

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 6

Tuesday 22nd July

First Nations & Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 26th July

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 7

Saturday 2nd August

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

