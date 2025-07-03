The pressure is off Wales in the 'Group of Death' which features reigning champions England, previous champions Netherlands and dark horses France.

However, coach Rhian Wilkinson will be determined to compete in the tournament, not arrive to simply make up the numbers. We've got all the details on how to keep track of Wales' journey.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Wales' Women's Euro 2025 campaign.

When do Wales play next at Women's Euro 2025?

Wales will play Netherlands on Saturday 5th July at 5pm UK time in Group D.

The game will be held in Lucerne.

Wales fixtures and results at Women's Euro 2025

All UK time. Subject to change.

Group stage

Saturday 5th July

Group D: Wales v Netherlands (5pm, Lucerne) BBC One / BBC iPlayer / S4C

Wednesday 9th July

Group D: France v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C

Sunday 13th July

Group D: England v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C

