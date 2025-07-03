When do Wales play next at Women's Euro 2025?
Your guide to Wales at Women's Euro 2025, including fixtures, schedule, results and their next match.
Wales have entered uncharted territory and jet to Women's Euro 2025 with nothing to lose and everything to gain in Switzerland.
The Dragons soared into their first ever tournament finals following a terrific qualifying campaign, culminating in a play-off win to book their spot in the competition.
The pressure is off Wales in the 'Group of Death' which features reigning champions England, previous champions Netherlands and dark horses France.
However, coach Rhian Wilkinson will be determined to compete in the tournament, not arrive to simply make up the numbers. We've got all the details on how to keep track of Wales' journey.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Wales' Women's Euro 2025 campaign.
Wales will play Netherlands on Saturday 5th July at 5pm UK time in Group D.
The game will be held in Lucerne.
Wales fixtures and results at Women's Euro 2025
All UK time. Subject to change.
Group stage
Saturday 5th July
- Group D: Wales v Netherlands (5pm, Lucerne) BBC One / BBC iPlayer / S4C
Wednesday 9th July
- Group D: France v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C
Sunday 13th July
- Group D: England v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C
