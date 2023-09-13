Live NFL on TV: Which NFL matches are on in the UK this week?
Your guide to watching NFL matches live in the UK on a weekly basis throughout the 2023 season.
The 2023 NFL season is up and running, with a dramatic Week 1 providing plenty of drama, mishaps and routs to suggest this will be another typically wild campaign.
Aaron Rodgers's Jets debut – and his entire season – ended after just three minutes following an Achilles tear, leaving fans' ambitions in tatters, while Dallas Cowboys racked up a 48-0 demolition over New York Giants to put them on the map in 2023.
The Green Bay Packers eased into the post-Rodgers world with a heartening 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears, and there's another huge slate of games coming up in Week 2.
Sky Sports boast the lion's share of NFL live on TV in the UK, but there's a weekly match live on Channel 5 as well as The NFL Show on ITV each week with a round-up and preview of the action to come.
NFL games on TV this week – Week 2
All UK time. Subject to change.
Friday 15th September 2023
Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Sunday 17th September 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs (6pm) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets (9:25pm) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Monday 18th September 2023
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins (1:20am) Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
Tuesday 19th September 2023
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints (12:15am) Sky Sports Mix
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event/Channel 5
NFL games on TV in Week 3
Friday 22nd September 2023
San Francisco 49ers v New York Giants (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Sunday 24th September 2023
New York Jets v New England Patriots (6pm) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears (9:25pm) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Monday 25th September 2023
Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Tuesday 26th September 2023
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles (12:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event/Channel 5
Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams (1:15am) Sky Sports Arena/Mix
NFL games on TV in Week 4
Friday 29th September 2023
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Sunday 1st October 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons (2:30pm) Sky Sports Action
Monday 2nd October 2023
New York Jets v Kansas City Chiefs (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Tuesday 3rd October 2023
New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
NFL games on TV in Week 5
Friday 6th October 2023
Washington v Chicago Bears (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Sunday 8th October 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills (2:30pm) Sky Sports Action
Monday 9th October 2023
San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Tuesday 10th October 2023
Las Vegas Raiders v Green Bay Packers (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
NFL games on TV in Week 6
Friday 13th October 2023
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Sunday 15th October 2023
Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans (2:30pm) Sky Sports Action
Monday 16th October 2023
Buffalo Bills v New York Giants (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Tuesday 17th October 2023
Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
NFL games on TV in Week 7
Friday 20th October 2023
New Orleans Saints v Jacksonville Jaguars (1:15am) Sky Sports Action
Monday 23rd October 2023
Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Tuesday 24th October 2023
Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
NFL games on TV in Week 8
Friday 27th October 2023
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Monday 30th October 2023
Los Angeles Chargers v Chicago Bears (12:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Tuesday 31st October 2023
Detroit Lions v Las Vegas Raiders (12:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
