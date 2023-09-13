The Green Bay Packers eased into the post-Rodgers world with a heartening 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears, and there's another huge slate of games coming up in Week 2.

Sky Sports boast the lion's share of NFL live on TV in the UK, but there's a weekly match live on Channel 5 as well as The NFL Show on ITV each week with a round-up and preview of the action to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live cricket on TV today and coming up.

NFL games on TV this week – Week 2

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 15th September 2023

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Sunday 17th September 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs (6pm) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets (9:25pm) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Monday 18th September 2023

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins (1:20am) Sky Sports Arena/Main Event

Tuesday 19th September 2023

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints (12:15am) Sky Sports Mix

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event/Channel 5

NFL games on TV in Week 3

Friday 22nd September 2023

San Francisco 49ers v New York Giants (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Sunday 24th September 2023

New York Jets v New England Patriots (6pm) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears (9:25pm) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Monday 25th September 2023

Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Tuesday 26th September 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles (12:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event/Channel 5

Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams (1:15am) Sky Sports Arena/Mix

NFL games on TV in Week 4

Friday 29th September 2023

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Sunday 1st October 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons (2:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Monday 2nd October 2023

New York Jets v Kansas City Chiefs (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Tuesday 3rd October 2023

New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

NFL games on TV in Week 5

Friday 6th October 2023

Washington v Chicago Bears (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Sunday 8th October 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills (2:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Monday 9th October 2023

San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Tuesday 10th October 2023

Las Vegas Raiders v Green Bay Packers (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

NFL games on TV in Week 6

Friday 13th October 2023

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Sunday 15th October 2023

Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans (2:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Monday 16th October 2023

Buffalo Bills v New York Giants (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Tuesday 17th October 2023

Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

NFL games on TV in Week 7

Friday 20th October 2023

New Orleans Saints v Jacksonville Jaguars (1:15am) Sky Sports Action

Monday 23rd October 2023

Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins (1:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Tuesday 24th October 2023

Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

NFL games on TV in Week 8

Friday 27th October 2023

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Monday 30th October 2023

Los Angeles Chargers v Chicago Bears (12:20am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

Tuesday 31st October 2023

Detroit Lions v Las Vegas Raiders (12:15am) Sky Sports Action/Main Event

