Portugal know that defeat to Italy will see them eliminated from Euro 2025 after just two games, should the World Cup winners get at least a point against Belgium in the early fixture in Group B.

Le Azzurre headed to Switzerland as dark horses and showed their quality with a 1-0 victory over the Red Flames in their opener courtesy of Arianna Caruso's wonderstrike.

That win has put Andrea Soncin's side within striking distance of the quarter-finals. A win against Portugal would be enough to send them through if Belgium lose to Spain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Italy on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Portugal v Italy?

Portugal v Italy will take place on Monday 7th July 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portugal v Italy kick-off time

Portugal v Italy will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Portugal v Italy on?

You can watch live coverage of Switzerland v Iceland on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Euro 2025 games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Portugal v Italy online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Portugal v Italy on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Portugal v Italy odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Portugal (19/4) Draw (14/5) Italy (8/13)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.