McLaren made impressive gains throughout 2024 to win the Constructors' Championship. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both enter 2025 as genuine drivers' title contenders.

Then there's Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton is a new boy in red and will be determined to add an unprecedented eighth world title to his name alongside teammate Charles Leclerc.

George Russell becomes the de facto experienced head at Mercedes, with 18-year-old prospect Kimi Antonelli stepping in to make up the team.

Verstappen will be partnered by Liam Lawson after Sergio Pérez lost his seat in the sport.

Sky F1 boast the lion's share of coverage in 2025, while Channel 4 will also bring F1 broadcasts throughout the year. We have the details below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch F1 live on TV via Sky F1, plus full TV schedule and coverage details.

How to watch F1 on TV

Every Formula 1 race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Channel 4 will show highlights throughout the season, as well as live coverage of the British Grand Prix on free-to-air TV.

Watch F1 live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream races via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

F1 2025 TV schedule

The next race is the Australian Grand Prix. Check out the latest TV schedule details below:

All UK time.

Friday 14th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1:30am

Practice 2 – 5am

Saturday 15th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 1:30am

Qualifying – 5am

Sunday 16th March

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 4am

