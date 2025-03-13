F1 2025 TV coverage: How to watch every race live and online
Your complete guide on how to watch F1 2025 live on TV including Sky F1 coverage details and TV schedule.
It's lights out and away we go. Formula 1 is back for a fresh season and, unlike most recent campaigns, nobody has much of a clue how it's going to pan out.
Red Bull megastar Max Verstappen has won four drivers' titles in a row, but the second half of last season was a slog to say the least.
McLaren made impressive gains throughout 2024 to win the Constructors' Championship. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both enter 2025 as genuine drivers' title contenders.
Then there's Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton is a new boy in red and will be determined to add an unprecedented eighth world title to his name alongside teammate Charles Leclerc.
George Russell becomes the de facto experienced head at Mercedes, with 18-year-old prospect Kimi Antonelli stepping in to make up the team.
Verstappen will be partnered by Liam Lawson after Sergio Pérez lost his seat in the sport.
Sky F1 boast the lion's share of coverage in 2025, while Channel 4 will also bring F1 broadcasts throughout the year. We have the details below.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch F1 live on TV via Sky F1, plus full TV schedule and coverage details.
How to watch F1 on TV
Every Formula 1 race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Channel 4 will show highlights throughout the season, as well as live coverage of the British Grand Prix on free-to-air TV.
Watch F1 live stream
Sky Sports customers can live stream races via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
F1 2025 TV schedule
The next race is the Australian Grand Prix. Check out the latest TV schedule details below:
All UK time.
Friday 14th March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 1:30am
Practice 2 – 5am
Saturday 15th March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 1:30am
Qualifying – 5am
Sunday 16th March
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 4am
