The biggest movie releases of 2019

From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films that could very well break the £1 billion mark at the global box office in 2019.

But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including Quentin Tarantino’s latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, .

Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020’s big hitters…

April 2019

Avengers: Endgame – release date 26th April 2019

Things are not looking good for the Avengers. Thanos has the Infinity Gauntlet, and most of their friends are dead. Can Iron Man and co reverse the snap heard round the world?

Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

May 2019

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile – release date 3rd May

The tale of infamous American serial killer Ted Bundy – based on a book written by his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer. Director Joe Berlinger also created Netflix docu-series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

Starring: Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Jim Parsons, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich

Long Shot – release date 3rd May

A political rom-com. Down-and-out journalist Fred Flarsky is reunited with his childhood crush and babysitter – who now just happens to be US Secretary of State. Once he starts working as her political speechwriter, the two grow closer…

Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, Andy Serkis, Bob Odenkirk, Alexander Skarsgard

Tolkien – release date 3rd May 2019

This biography of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien follows the Lord of the Rings author from his youth in Birmingham and university days in Oxford, through to his courtship of wife Edith and experience in the First World War.

Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle

Detective Pikachu – release date 10th May 2019

21-year-old Pokémon trainer, Tim Goodman, teams up with a talking Pikachu detective to track down his missing father.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy

High Life – release date 10th May 2019

A group of criminals on death row agree to go on a space mission to extract energy from a black hole – in order to avoid capital punishment. But unbeknownst to them, the crew’s on-site doctor has more sinister motives for their mission from Earth…

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliet Binoche, Mia Goth, André Benjamin

Wine Country – release date 10th May 2019

Directed by Amy Poehler, Wine Country follows a group of friends marking a 50th birthday with a scenic tour of Napa. All five are sold on the promise of relaxation and reconnection, but as the alcohol flows it all unravels – with hilarious effect.

Starring: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Paula Pel, Jason Schwartzman

John Wick 3 – release date 17th May 2019

The grizzled hunter becomes the hunted in this threequel as a $14m bounty is placed on his life: Halle Berry joins the cast as an assassin called Sofia.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane

Aladdin – release date 24th May 2019

Guy Ritchie takes on the 1992 Disney film about a street urchin in the fictional middle eastern city of Agrabah who finds a magic lamp.

Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – release date 31st May 2019

Yes, there’s another Godzilla movie on the way. This one stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, though, so we’re more hopeful than we have any right to be…

Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Sally Hawkins, Vera Farmiga

Rocketman – release date 31st May 2019

If the John Lewis Christmas ad didn’t quite satisfy your appetite for an Elton John origin story, this biopic starring Taron Egerton as the man in the starry sunglasses should do the job.

Starring: Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas-Howard, Richard Madden

June 2019

X-Men: Dark Phoenix – release date 7th June 2019

The origin story of Jean Grey (Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner) is explored in the latest X-Men prequel film.

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult

Late Night – release date 7th June 2019

Mindy Kaling’s first feature-length script stars Emma Thompson as the first female talk show host, Katherine Newbury, who with falling ratings and pressure from above knows her on-screen days are numbered. So, she brings on board an inexperienced young writer (Kaling) to freshen things up.

Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Ike Barinholtz

Men In Black: International – release date 14th June 2019 (TBC)

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth lead this rebooted Men in Black movie, stepping into the suits of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth and Emma Thompson

Toy Story 4 – release date 21st June 2019

Prepare to cry your weight in tears once again as Buzz, Woody and the gang return for another tale. But what exactly is weird new toy Forky?

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale

July 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home – release date 2nd July 2019

Tom Holland is back in the new Spider-Man movie. Guess all that Thanos kerfuffle will have resolved itself come July?

Starring Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau

The Lion King – release date 19th July 2019

Whatever your thoughts on sequel and reboot culture, you’ll be hard pushed to convince anyone that Beyoncé and Donald Glover leading this CGI re-telling of the Disney classic is not a good idea. Hakuna Matata.

Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones

August 2019

Hobbs and Shaw – release date 2nd August 2019

The Rock and Jason Statham lead this Fast and the Furious spin-off, which sees the duo form an unlikely alliance.

Starring: Vanessa Kirby, The Rock, Jason Statham

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – release date 14th August 2019

Quentin Tarantino’s latest film will see him delve into the Manson murders, with the help of a typically stellar cast.

Starring: Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

September 2019

It: Chapter Two – release date 6th September 2019

The second part of Stephen King’s story finds the Losers Club 27 years after the events of the first film, and Pennywise is back to haunt them again…

Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader

Downton Abbey movie – release date 13th September 2019

Production has reportedly wrapped on the film, which is set to star Downton favourites Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville.

Starring: Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery

October

Joker – release date 4th October 2019

Can Joaquin Phoenix give Joker as much gusto in this origin film as Heath Ledger did in The Dark Knight? Time will tell…

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert DeNiro, Zazie Beetz

The Goldfinch – release date 11th October 2019

Adaptation of Donna Tartt’s bestselling novel of the same name, which follows the story of a young boy after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson

Zombieland 2 – release date 11th October 2019

Sequel to the post-apocalyptic comedy with its entire original cast intact.

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson

November

Frozen 2 – release date 22nd November 2019

Disney fans have not let this one go: we’re finally getting that long-awaited sequel.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Sterling K Brown

December 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – release date 20th December 2019

The final part of JJ Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy comes a year and a half after the ill-fated Han Solo standalone story. Can JJ finish what he started with The Force Awakens?

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver