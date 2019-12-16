When is Bloodshot released in cinemas?

Bloodshot will hit UK cinemas on 28th February 2020.

Who is in the cast?

Vin Diesel leads the cast, with the Fast and Furious star playing the titular superhero.

Supporting stars includes Eiza González (Alita: Battle Angel, Hobbs & Shaw), Sam Heughan (Outlander), Toby Kebbell (A Monster Calls), Talulah Riley (Westworld) and Guy Pearce (Memento).

What is Bloodshot about?

The story tells of Ray Garrison, a marine who is brought back to life by a covert team of scientists after he and his wife are murdered. But the resurrected Garrison is replete with a range of high-tech modifications allowing him to essentially become a superhuman killing machine, going by the name of Bloodshot.

Things take a turn when Bloodshot slowly regains the memory he lost further to revival. He pledges to hunt down the man who had killed him – discovering the terrifying extent of a conspiracy along the way.

What is it based on?

The film is based on characters from Valiant Comics – a company founded by Jim Shooter, former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics.

It is intended to be the first of many films in a new shared cinematic universe. There is a sequel to come, in addition to two other films centring on another Valiant character, Harbinger, and a planned crossover.

Is there a trailer for Bloodshot?

Yep – you can watch it below…