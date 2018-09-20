"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that # Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020," the statement read.

Fukunaga – who has also worked on True Detective – is replacing Oscar winner Danny Boyle, who had been set to helm the film but left due to 'creative differences', Wilson, Broccoli and returning 007 star Craig announced last month.

Production had originally been scheduled to begin this December and released in October 2019, but the production hiccups have led to the inevitable delay.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Wilson and Broccoli.