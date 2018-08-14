But now, a rep for Fuqua has shot down the Daily Star's report as "made up stuff", clarifying that the director never discussed 007 with Broccoli.

"He never had a conversation with Barbara about the franchise or about any casting. It’s all made up stuff. Not sure how it got started," the rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Elba has long been a fan-favourite to replace Daniel Craig in the James Bond film series – but there is yet to be any official word on what route the producers will take when Craig steps down after the upcoming Bond 25.

The actor did, however, add fuel to the fire of speculation this past weekend, by tweeting, rather suggestively: "my name's Elba, Idris Elba."

Don't write off Mr Elba just yet.