And either the Luther actor has bagged the biggest and most iconic job in the film business, or he just delights in sending James Bond fans and the media into a frenzy.

Elba has been tipped as the next Bond for years, with many speculating that he's next in line for the role after Daniel Craig surrenders his gun and leaves the franchise for good.

But speculation was reignited earlier this week when producer Barbara Broccoli was reported as saying "it is time" for a non-white Bond, according to her friend the director Antoine Fuqua. (When asked about the comments reported in The Daily Star, a spokesperson for Fuqua told CNN: "This is not accurate.")

Elba has previously remained coy about whether or not he'd take the part, hinting that he's too old (at 45) or dodging the question. But with his "the name's Bond. James Bond" reference, it seems he's taking a positive approach to the latest rumours.

The upcoming Bond 25 film will be directed by Danny Boyle and is most likely to be Daniel Craig's last outing, as the 50-year-old actor has said he wants to go out "on a high note".