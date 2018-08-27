“There were discussions about killing off Bond in dramatic fashion at the end," a source reportedly told The Sun, adding that Boyle had labelled the idea "ridiculous".

The suggestion seems to be that appearing to do away with 007 would set up the options of either a dramatic death-defying return or a reboot of the franchise with a new actor.

“It would also leave it open for a twist in the next instalment," the source is reported to have said, "either Bond hadn’t died or there could be a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor."

Whatever the truth, you wouldn't blame Boyle if he decided he preferred not to go down in history as the man who killed James Bond...

RadioTimes.com contacted representatives of Danny Boyle and EON Productions for comment.