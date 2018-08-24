The move isn’t entirely a surprise – even before Boyle left, there was talk of the film being rescheduled to early 2020, and no recent Bond films have ever opened in summer – but it will still be a blow to fans who were hoping to see the movie sooner rather than later, and who may now be feeling more shaken than stirred about the whole project.

THR’s story also gives some insight into why Boyle left the movie, with the veteran director apparently at odds with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the script written by his frequent collaborator John Hodge.

Given these difficulties, it seems likely that any shift in the film’s release will primarily be intended to give the Bond team time to get together a new script that pleases everybody, including whoever they find to direct. Possibly not an easy thing to achieve, hence the potential for such a long delay.