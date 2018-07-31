"I've always wanted to play James Bond," he told The Sunday Post." It’s a part of every British actor’s legacy."

Before embellishing on his idea for the franchise: "I would like to see a young Bond in Scotland. Let’s see the beginning, the origin. Look, Bond is a bit of a dinosaur, isn’t he? Daniel Craig began to get an emotional depth to him and maybe we could go further with that.

He continued: "Someone can do the action, and it’s a lot of fun, but [the person playing Bond] must also have gravitas. He must also have a 'who is he?' and 'why is he who he is?'"

Heughan still has at least a further two seasons of Outlander to film beyond the upcoming series four – but the Bond timeline could work out perfectly for him, as Boyle's film has yet to begin production. Plus, he's got some experience playing a secret agent thanks to his upcoming film The Spy Who Dumped Me – so, this is a no brainer, really.