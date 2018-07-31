The trailer was revealed at a screening for Sam Heughan's new film, The Spy Who Dumped Me. It sees the pair pondering a move to North Carolina – the USA is still broken up into 13 colonies, and they landed in an area that is now Georgia. But the big reveal comes late in the clip, when Claire discovers a human skull with a silver-filling, indicating that there was another time-traveller before them who didn't fare well.

Outlander season four is based on the fourth novel in Diana Gabaldon's time-travelling romance series, Drums of Autumn.

Caitriona Balfe told RadioTimes.com that this new setting is particularly interesting for Claire, who has already lived in the USA, but in the 20th century. "When she left America it was at the height of the civil rights movement and so it's a very interesting thing to have her come at the inception of the United States of America, as we know it today," she says.

The show has already been renewed for series five and six, so there's plenty more where this came from.

Outlander series 4 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November