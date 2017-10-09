"They're not in this season as much as you might think," executive producer Ronald Moore revealed to RadioTimes.com. "I don’t want to mislead people. We will definitely touch into their story again and we’re going to move their romance forward a big step, but they actually come into the story in a much bigger way in season four."

Hmm, sounds slightly as though we *might* have seen the last of them then, although nothing is confirmed. Who knows when the pair may pop up again?

They are VERY excited about season four, though.

"Season four, book four, is our favourite book, we both said," Skelton explained. "There's a really great story for Roger and Brianna."

Here's hoping we won't have to wait too long to see it.