The renewal was revealed on Wednesday by Chris Albrecht, the president of US network Starz (which has leased out the UK broadcasting rights to Amazon), who also confirmed that the series will return to the network in November for season four. If previous years are anything to go by, then the show should be available on our shores soon after.

"Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will be back facing new challenges, adversaries, and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World," Albrecht said.

The fifth and six seasons, which will respectively correspond to Diana Gabaldon's novels The Fiery Cross and A Breath of Snow, will comprise 12 episodes each. Gabaldon is currently writing the ninth book of the Outlander series, so there could yet be plenty more where that came from...