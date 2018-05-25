In a joint statement, producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise.”

The film will reunite Boyle and writer John Hodge, who adapted Trainspotting for the big screen.

The project will also see Craig and Boyle work together again: the pair made a short Bond film for the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Here’s hoping Boyle can also get the queen to reprise her role parachuting out of a helicopter...

In March this year, Boyle said he was collaborating with Hodge on a Bond script, but kept tight-lipped on the plot: “It would be foolish of me to give any of it away”.

And, after much speculation he had retired from the franchise, Craig said last August he would return to play her Majesty’s finest agent one last time. The actor has previously starred in 007 movies Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and 2015's Spectre.