The series originally aired in the US in March and will be broadcast in the UK this autumn.

Brendan Fraser in Trust (BBC2)

Executive producers on the show are Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson– the team behind Boyle's Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire. Boyle has also directed the first three episodes of the show.

The series begins in 1973 when John Paul Getty III (Dickinson) is kidnapped.

More like this

In England, his grandfather John Paul Getty (Sutherland) refuses to pay the ransom and it's up to Getty III's mother Gail (Swank) to negotiate with both her father-in-law and the kidnappers to secure her son's release.

The story was also told in 2017 film All the Money in the World, which originally starred Kevin Spacey in the role of Getty the elder before he was replaced by Christopher Plummer who received an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Advertisement

Trust will air on BBC2 this autumn