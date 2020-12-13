It's been a bumpy road for the upcoming Pixar movies, which has faced multiple delays due to the ongoing pandemic – however fans will be able to stream the flick on Disney+ over the festive season as it bypasses a theatrical release. (You can sign up to Disney+ with an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month.)

Here’s everything you need to know about the jazz inspired feature.

Pixar film Soul is now due to be released in the UK on Christmas Day, 25th December 2020, bypassing a cinema release and heading straight to streaming platform Disney+.

Bob Chapek, Disney's CEO, said of the decision, "We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving ‘Soul’ with audiences direct to Disney+ in December.

“A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”

There has been no indication that Disney will charge a premium fee for access to the film as was the case with the recent release of Mulan, so it is assumed that the film will be available with a regular subscription at no extra cost.

Soul was originally due to be released in cinemas across the UK on Friday 19th June 2020, but the release date was then pushed back to Friday, 20th November 2020 before settling on the later date.

The move is part of a major release schedule shake-up at Disney following the shut-down of productions and closure of cinemas amid the coronavirus pandemic. Black Widow and Mulan were also affected, while Artemis Fowl was moved to a Disney+-only release.

What is Disney Pixar's Soul about?

The film follows the story of music teacher Joe Gardner, who has one great ambition – to perform live jazz music onstage.

Tragically, just as Joe is finally offered a chance to shine, a bizarre accident causes his body and soul to become separated - with his soul sent to a strange place called the “You Seminar.”

Here, Joe has to work with other souls to help them gain passions that can be transferred to newborn children, as he attempts to return to Earth before it is too late…

Who is in the voice cast of Disney Pixar's Soul?

As ever, Pixar has had no problem attracting some major talent to the project – with Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) voicing the main role of Joe and Tina Fey (30 Rock) starring as the voice of 22, a soul who has been trapped in the You Seminar for years.

Also lending their voices to the film are musician Questlove, who plays a drummer in Joe’s band called Curly, Phylicia Rashad (Creed) as Joe’s mother and Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) who plays Paul – described as Joe's neighbourhood nemesis.

Is there a trailer for Disney Pixar's Soul?

Yep – a full length trailer was released in October 2020 which shows the main character's soul travel to a place which he's informed is called "The Great Before", where new soul's are given their personalities and quirks.

He's then trusted with a baby soul as they travel back to Earth, with his voice heard saying, "life is full of possibilities, you just need to know where to look", but soon realises that he can't smell, taste or touch without his body.

Check it out below:

Prior to that, a teaser trailer for the film had been released. Take a look at the first look clip below:

More recently, Pixar released a first-look clip from the upcoming film, in which we see Joe teaching his class about the importance of getting lost in jazz playing.

There are also some first-look images from Soul's official Twitter account.

You can sign up to Disney+ with an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month.

