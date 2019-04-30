Jim Carrey's well and truly back in the new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer – but Sonic still looks weird
Reactions to the video game character's new look have been VERY bad
Remember Dr Robotnik? The portly Sonic the Hedgehog villain with enormous whiskers? If you don’t there’ll be little use looking at Jim Carrey’s well-groomed portrayal of the baddie in the new live-action trailer.
However, while Carrey only appears to be wearing Eggman cosplay, the sneak peek of his eccentric performance marks his first major comedy role in a film since the Dumb and Dumber sequel.
While Carrey is enough to get some fans excited, most have spotted a major problem with the trailer: Sonic himself. Voiced by Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation), the lightning-quick blue hedgehog looks weird. Very weird.
Not our words (although we’re thinking the same), but those of users that have shared their thoughts – and a lot of confusion – on Twitter.
And many aren’t keeping their hopes up about the film...
But despite Sonic's speed, we’ve still got to wait until November for the blue blur to arrive in cinemas.
We’ll leave it up to you whether that’s a good thing or not.