The 52-year-old, who was at the helm for the first two films in the franchise, was originally fired by Disney in summer last year after a series of decade-old tweets from Gunn joking about rape and paedophilia were unearthed – with Disney calling them “indefensible”.

His firing from the franchise proved controversial at the time, with a series of actors tweeting out their support for Gunn.

The Guardians of the Galaxy cast, including Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista, then posted a letter to their own social media accounts saying they fully behind the director, with actor Chris Pratt adding on his own account he would “personally love to see” Gunn rehired for the third film.

Having Gunn back on the long-anticipated film was thought to have been decided by Disney and Marvel “months ago” claims the Deadline report.

The decision came after Gunn met Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn on several occasions, with Horn “persuaded by Gunn’s public apology.”

Gunn had previously written the script for Volume 3 before he was kicked off the project, which then left the future of the billion-dollar grossing franchise in doubt.

However, it seems we still have a long wait before we get to follow the adventures of Peter Quill any further, with Gunn now signed up to direct rival DC’s reboot/sequel to the previously much-maligned Suicide Squad – set for release on 6th August 2021.