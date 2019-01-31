The move comes after he was fired from the third instalment of his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for "offensive attitudes and statements" in old tweets. He is reportedly now in negotiations to make this Suicide Squad film his next directorial effort, relaunching the franchise after the original 2016 movie.

Suicide Squad's 2016 movie featured the characters Deadshot (played by Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), the Joker (Jared Leto), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtenay), Diablo (Jay Harenandez) and Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), who were forced to work with the government in exchange for lighter prison sentences.

But Gunn will apparently be taking the concept in a new direction, bringing in new characters and actors for a movie that is more a reboot than a sequel.

Let's see what kind of tone he strikes... and whether this one is a hit with the critics.