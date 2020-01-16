Here's everything you need to know about 2020's Fantasy Island...

When is Fantasy Island released in cinemas?

Fantasy Island will be in UK cinemas from 14th February 2020, just in time for Valentine's Day if you're looking to frighten your significant other.

What is Fantasy Island about?

Fantasy Island keeps the core concept of the original television series intact: a group of people pay a fee to go to a luxurious tropical resort, where the mysterious Mr Roarke will make their secret dreams come true.

However, where the series leaned more on the side of morality tales, this film will sit firmly in the horror genre, as each fantasy is twisted into something more terrifying than the participant could have imagined.

Who is in the cast of Fantasy Island?

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale takes the lead role as Melanie, a young woman who arrives at the island hoping to live out her fantasy of getting revenge on a childhood bully. Notably, she expects to confront a holographic version of her old nemesis, but winds up faced with the real person.

Her fellow guests on Fantasy Island include Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Austin Stowell (Battle of the Sexes), Maggie Q (Nikita) and Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars).

The mysterious Mr Roarke will be played by the one and only Michael Peña, well known to Marvel fans as Scott Lang's goofy friend Luis in the Ant-Man films, although this looks to be a more sinister role for him.

Michael Pena as Mr Roarke in Fantasy Island

Parisa Fitz-Henley is playing Julia, a character who appears to be involved in the island's shady goings on, at least to some extent.

Rounding out the cast are Portia Doubleday (Mr Robot), Charlotte McKinney (Baywatch), Robbie Jones (Shaft) Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) and Guardians of the Galaxy's Michael Rooker.

The film is produced by prolific horror studio Blumhouse and directed by Jeff Wadlow, who helmed 2018's Truth or Dare which also starred Lucy Hale.

Is the Fantasy Island movie connected to the TV series?

No, the Fantasy Island film will be separate to the original TV show, which accounts for the different tone and recasting of Mr Roarke, whose sidekick Tattoo has been confirmed as absent from this version.

Is there a trailer for Fantasy Island?

Yes indeed, get a first glimpse at what awaits the islanders in the teaser below...