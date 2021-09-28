James Bond No Time To Die full cast – Meet the new and returning characters

It’s been a long time coming, but more than 18 months after it was first due for release, No Time To Die will finally hit cinema screens this week.

It’s been well publicised that this will be Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond, and the star is joined for his farewell by a host of familiar faces who have appeared in his previous outings, with the likes of Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny and Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann all returning.

And, of course, there are some high profile 007 newcomers as well, including Oscar-winner Rami Malek as antagonist Safin and Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch as a brand new 00 agent.

Here’s the full list of who will be starring in the long-awaited film, and where you might have seen them before.

Daniel Craig plays James Bond

MGM

Who is James Bond? The iconic double-00 agent is one of the most famous characters in film history – a British secret service agent working for MI6 under the codename 007. At the start of No Time To Die, we find Bond in a somewhat different situation than we’re used to: retired to Jamaica with love interest Madeleine Swann.

What else has Daniel Craig been in? In addition to the four previous Bond films, Craig has starred in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Layer Cake, Steven Speilberg drama Munich, sci-fi western Cowboys & Aliens and Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky. He played the role of detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s hit murder-mystery Knives Out and will reprise the role in its upcoming sequel. He took over from his 007 predecessor, Pierce Brosnan, in 2006’s Casino Royale.

Rami Malek plays Safin

Who is Safin? Safin is the main antagonist of the new film and has been described as a terrorist leader on a revenge mission. Producer Barbara Broccoli said that he “really gets under Bond’s skin” and is a “nasty piece of work”, while, in Malek’s words, he considers himself “as a hero almost in the same way that Bond is a hero”.

In a 2020 interview with GQ, Malek added, “When I think about Safin I think about someone who is meticulous but measured, and there is something about that that is really unnerving and unsettling.

“He’s someone that at times I feel gives you the sensation that you’re being watched and that again is quite unsettling. He asks you to question what you think is right, what you think is wrong and is your interpretation of those two things as accurate as it seems to be?”

There have been some suggestions and rumours that Safin could in fact be an updated version of classic Bond villain Dr. No, although this has never been confirmed – and was recently denied by director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Meanwhile, Malek also said he sought assurance from director Fukunaga that his character wouldn’t be portrayed as an Arabic-speaking terrorist.

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited,” he told the Mirror. “But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out’. But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

What else has Rami Malek been in? Malek is known for his breakout role on Amazon Prime’s Mr Robot, and also for his Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody. He has also starred in Netflix cartoon Bojack Horseman, crime flick The Little Things and sitcom The War At Home.

Lashana Lynch plays Nomi

MGM

Who is Nomi? Nomi will be introduced as the new 007 in the film, which starts with Bond having retired from the secret service. She will then team up with Bond to fight back against antagonist Safin and his evil plot to kill millions.

What else has Lashana Lynch been in? While you may recognise her for her breakout role as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, English actor Lynch started out in film Fast Girls and has starred in British TV series Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, The 7:39 and daytime soap Doctors. Her first US role was as Rosaline Capulet in Shondaland’s Still Star-Crossed. She is set to play Miss Honey in the upcoming film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Lea Seydoux plays Madeleine Swann

SEAC

Who is Dr Madeleine Swann? A French psychologist who first bought Bond’s eye in Spectre. The pair became romantically involved and she’s rumoured to be the cause of some heartbreak in this follow-up instalment.

Daughter to the elusive Mr White, Swann helped Bond track down criminal gang SPECTRE. However, in the process, she was taken hostage by Blofeld before, fortunately, Bond rescued her.

Seydoux has teased that we will see a different side of the character in this film. This time we’ll have the chance to see what she’s been through in her life, in her childhood, she explained in the first episode of the official No Time To Die podcast. “The opening of the film is her as a young girl and we understand her roots, what she’s been through.

“And even the character, the way she’s written is very different from Spectre. Spectre, it was more cold, there was more distance it was like I thought that you couldn’t really relate to her in a way. She was kind of a mystery. And I think in this one she’ll be more open and vulnerable, because she’s in love.”

What else has Lea Seydoux been in? Having first starred appeared in the Bond franchise in Spectre, French actor Seydoux has previously appeared in major Hollywood films including Inglorious Basterds, Robin Hood and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. In 2013, she received critical acclaim for her star turn in Blue is the Warmest Colour.

Christoph Waltz plays Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Who is Blofeld? Waltz is reprising his role as classic Bond baddie Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the SPECTRE chief and main antagonist of the previous film. Past Daniel Craig-era baddies Le Chiffre, Dominic Greene, and Raoul Silva were all members of SPECTRE.

Blofeld’s father, Hannes, adopted James Bond after he became an orphan. Feeling as if he’d been usurped, Blofeld killed his father and faked his own death. Blofeld got the scar on his face after Bond and Swann blew up an explosive watch in his face.

What else has Christoph Waltz been in? The German-Austrian actor is a favourite of Quentin Tarantino, known for roles in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained – winning Oscars for both films. He’s also known for The Zero Theorem and Big Eyes, as well as his key role in Spectre. Since then, he’s appeared in Alita: Battle Angel, Downsizing and Tulip Fever.

Ana de Armas plays Paloma

MGM

Who is Paloma? Little is known about Paloma so far other than that she is a CIA agent assisting Bond, while she has been described as both “irresponsible” and “bubbly”.

What else has Ana de Armas been in? Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas made a name for herself on Spanish language television before landing her big break in 2015 American thriller Knock Knock. She has since starred in Exposed, Hands of Stone, War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049. She’s already co-starred with Daniel Craig in Knives Out, and her upcoming roles include playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde and a role in thriller Deep Water.

David Dencik plays Valdo Obruchev

Who is Valdo Obruchev? Little has been revealed about Valdo but we know he is a scientist whose disappearance is investigated by Bond – the event which kickstarts the plot of the new film.

What else has David Dencik been in? The Swedish-Danish actor came to international attention thanks to his roles in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. He also starred as Uncle Boris alongside James Norton in BBC1’s McMafia.

Billy Magnussen plays Logan Ash

Who is Logan Ash? Logan is another CIA Agent assigned by Felix Leiter to support Bond in finding Obruchev – although further details have not been released.

What else has Billy Magnussen been in? You may recognise American actor Magnussen for roles in 2014 musical Into the Woods, martial arts film Birth of the Dragon and black comedy Game Night. He also starred in the award-winning USS Callister episode of Black Mirror, as well as Netflix horror Velvet Buzzsaw and the remake of Aladdin.

Dali Benssalah plays Primo

Who is Primo? Little is known about the character beyond the fact that he is a mercenary and adversary whom Bond encounters in the Italian city of Matera.

What else has Dali Benssalah been in? A relative newcomer, the French actor has previously starred in French language film A Faithful Man and French crime series Nox.

Ralph Fiennes plays M

Who is M? Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Mallory or M is the head of the Secret Intelligence Service. Fiennes succeeded Judi Dench in the role after her characters untimely death at the end of Skyfall.

What else has Ralph Fiennes been in? Having joined the Bond franchise in Skyfall back in 2012, Fiennes is an accomplished British actor best-known for playing Voldermort in the Harry Potter series. He’s also played leading roles in historical drama The Reader and The Grand Budapest Hotel, and won critical acclaim and a slew of awards for his roles in 1993’s Schindler’s List and 1996 film The English Patient. Earlier in 2021 he starred in Netflix period drama The Dig.

Ben Whishaw plays Q

Who is Q? Head of the research and development branch of the secret service, he provides Bond with all his hi-tech gadgets. Ben Whishaw succeeded John Cleese in the role in Skyfall after the character had been absent for several films.

What else has Ben Whishaw been in? Also joining the franchise in Skyfall, Whishaw has worked with Craig on three previous occasions – both sharing roles in The Trench, Enduring Love and Layer Cake. He has also appeared in BBC series London Spy, voiced Paddington Bear in its two feature-length movies, and starred in Mary Poppins Returns and BBC1 mini-series A Very English Scandal.

Naomie Harris plays Eve Moneypenny

Who is Eve Moneypenny? Nowadays a tough sidekick to Bond, Harris’s Moneypenny has also shared some romantic tension with Craig’s secret agent. Absent from Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, she was reintroduced in Skyfall and has been an established presence of the franchise ever since.

What else has Naomie Harris been in? Joining the Bond franchise in 2012’s Skyfall, Harris has also starred in 28 Days Later, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Pirates of the Caribbean and critically-acclaimed Moonlight. The latter saw her earn nominations for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes, Baftas and Oscars.

Rory Kinnear plays Bill Tanner

Who is Bill Tanner? Bill is M’s chief-of-staff, working alongside him in the Secret Service. After a decade-long absence, he was reintroduced in Quantum of Solace.

What else has Rory Kinnear been in? Kinnear has previously starred in 2014 film The Imitation Game. More recognised for his TV work, Kinnear played Prime Minister Michael Callow in the first series of Black Mirror, ‘The Creature’ in Penny Dreadful, Michael in Count Arthur Strong, and portrayed Craig Oliver in Brexit: The Uncivil War. He won a 2014 Olivier award for his portrayal of Iago in Othello at the National Theatre.

Jeffrey Wright plays Felix Leiter

Who is Felix Leiter? A CIA agent and a close ally of Bond. The character, created by Ian Fleming, has cropped up in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and now No Time To Die. This time around he brings 007 out of retirement for one last mission.

What else has Jeffrey Wright been in? Wright has starred as Beetee in The Hunger Games, more recently appearing on television series Broadwalk Empire and Westworld.

Who was the first James Bond?

The late Sean Connery was the first actor to have played James Bond, appearing for the first time in 1962’s Dr No and going on to appear in five further films. Other stars to have played 007 include George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan, with Craig taking over in 2006’s Casino Royale.