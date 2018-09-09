The Netflix episode was a surprise winner in the Best TV Movie category, following in the footsteps of season three award winner San Junipero.

Asked whether they thought a full series of USS Callister could work, Brooker replied, "Never say never," according to Variety.

Co-creator Jones then chimed in, "The opposite of never. Forever!"

The all-star cast for USS Callister included Michaela Coel, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson, and also featured a special cameo from Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul.

USS Callister's director Todd Haynes has already said that he would be keen to return to the episode, adding that the production crew had already considered how they could expand the storyline.

“I was talking with Louise Sutton, who produced this and Metalhead [another season four episode], and she cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series,” he said in January.

“I’d love to do a TV series of USS Callister — it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series.”

He added: “I think Charlie [Brooker] might revisit it as a Black Mirror. Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

