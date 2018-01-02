“I was talking with Louise Sutton, who produced this and Metalhead [another season 4 episode], and she cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series,” Haynes told THR. “I’d love to do a TV series of USS Callister — it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series.”

He added: “I think Charlie [Brooker, writer] might revisit it as a Black Mirror. Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

However, would Daly return to captain the Callister if a series was to go ahead? At the end of the episode, the tyrannical leader of the ship was left locked in his virtual reality, with his character seemingly left paralysed in the real world.

Haynes hinted that perhaps Daly could avoid a death by starvation/exhaustion/dehydration – and that could lead to horrible consequences for Nanette Cole (Cristin Milioti), who essentially induced Daly’s coma. “There is this brilliant idea that he is still alive and his attempted murder gets pinned on someone,” said Haynes. “Whose fingerprints do they find in the apartment? There’s so much you could do. Fingers crossed, you never know.”

So, great news for Black Mirror fans. But, if Daly returns, a terrifying twist for the Callister crew.

Black Mirror season four is now available to watch on Netflix