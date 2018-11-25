Accessibility Links

The Lion King remake trailer is most-viewed ever for Disney

The “live-action” teaser for the classic cartoon has broken records

Simba in The Lion King (Disney, 2019)

Sure, it might be the exact same as the original cartoon, but the new trailer for The Lion King remake has turned out to be pretty popular – record-breakingly popular, in fact.

According to Disney, the teaser for Jon Favreau’s photo-real computer-generated version of the classic movie was viewed 224.6 million times, making it the most-viewed Disney trailer debut of all time.

It’s also the second-most viewed trailer in a 24 hour period of all time from any studio, only trailing behind the teaser for 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War which racked up 238 million views in the same period.

Yes, that is technically another Disney project, but because it comes from the corporation’s Marvel Studios division they’re counting it separately. And hey, it’s still a double win for Disney regardless.

Now, if we can just settle on whether we can actually call this new Lion King live-action, we’ll be all set for its debut next year…

With THAT many people watching the footage, you’d think we’d be able to reach some sort of consensus…

The Lion King will be released in July 2019

