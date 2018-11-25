The Lion King remake trailer is most-viewed ever for Disney

Sure, it might be the exact same as the original cartoon, but the new trailer for The Lion King remake has turned out to be pretty popular – record-breakingly popular, in fact.

According to Disney, the teaser for Jon Favreau’s photo-real computer-generated version of the classic movie was viewed 224.6 million times, making it the most-viewed Disney trailer debut of all time.

It’s also the second-most viewed trailer in a 24 hour period of all time from any studio, only trailing behind the teaser for 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War which racked up 238 million views in the same period.

To the entire pride: Thank you for helping the teaser trailer for #TheLionKing become the most-viewed Disney trailer debut ever as it reached a record-breaking 224.6 million global views in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/HSmWxS9YQp — Disney (@Disney) November 24, 2018

Yes, that is technically another Disney project, but because it comes from the corporation’s Marvel Studios division they’re counting it separately. And hey, it’s still a double win for Disney regardless.

Now, if we can just settle on whether we can actually call this new Lion King live-action, we’ll be all set for its debut next year…

wow I just watched that new lion king trailer and I completely misunderstood what live action meant because I kept waiting for beyonce to appear in a lion costume — anaïs e-m (@anaees) November 24, 2018

Live action Lion King? That makes as much sense as the animators from 1994 calling their Lion King live action. — Derek Mattson (@Derek_Mattson) November 23, 2018

You: "Can't wait to see the live action Lion King!"

Animators that spent 22 months working on it: pic.twitter.com/qC4rpGn0EP — Jeff May the Non-Spooky, Non-Dracula Man (@heytherejeffro) November 24, 2018

So next year, The Lion King is totally going to cause a world of controversy over whether or not it competes as an animated film right? At least The Jungle Book had a live action character. This looks like the first time a film could ever win both VFX and Animated Feature — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 24, 2018

With THAT many people watching the footage, you’d think we’d be able to reach some sort of consensus…

The Lion King will be released in July 2019