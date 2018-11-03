Accessibility Links

Max to lose custody fight for Abi on EastEnders?

Has Cora got the better of her son-in-law?

Max Banning (Jake Wood) on EastEnders

The fight for the future of baby Abi will take a fresh twist in the weeks ahead on EastEnders when Max (Jake Wood) receives some alarming news. Is he about to have his hopes of getting custody of his granddaughter dashed?

Advertisement

Upcoming episodes will see Cora (Ann Mitchell) return to the neighbourhood and appear to ally herself with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) – a move that gives Max and Rainie (Tanya Franks) big cause for concern. Cora is, of course, determined to ensure that Max won’t get care of Abi, despite she herself now struggling with the responsibilities of looking after her.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 12 November will see Max and Rainie get a shock update from Cora’s solicitor that leaves them shaken. Later on, as the news sinks in, Max loses his temper as he realises that his chances of getting custody of Abi are now in serious jeopardy.

Max (Jake Wood) and Rainie (Tanya Franks) on EastEnders

But what is the bombshell news that he’s learned?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

