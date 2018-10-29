Ken tells Daniel that Sinead has cancer

Prepare for emotional scenes in Coronation Street tonight as Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) learns pregnant wife Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) is battling cervical cancer, but has purposely kept her diagnosis a secret from him for weeks.

Advertisement

On Monday 29 October, Sinead is rushed to hospital after falling ill and as doctors run tests the anxious academic becomes concerned something is seriously wrong.

Ken Barlow, who Sinead confided in about her illness but begged him to respect her wishes to keep it from Daniel, can’t watch his son suffer any more and breaks the devastating news about the cancer.

“Even though he’s been desperate to tell Daniel, Sinead implored Ken not to saying it was her baby, her body, her life,” says Street stalwart William Roache about Ken’s dilemma. “If he was a less honourable man he would have just gone ahead and told Daniel, because that’s what all his instincts were screaming at him to do, but as is often in life you get punished for doing the right thing.

“Ken thinks he’s done the honourable thing but this is going to completely shatter his relationship with his son.”

Understandably, fragile Daniel explodes at his parent for keeping something so huge from him, and recriminations fly between father and son in what Roache warns will be hard-hitting scenes. “Ken gets the full blast of all the pent-up resentment Daniel has lurking because he was an absent father.

“We then have a four-hander episode (the second instalment of this evening’s double bill) featuring Ken, Daniel, Peter and Sinead which draws on the characters’ history and brings all those things together. It’s a great episode. One of the things I love in Coronation Street is how it draws on its own history, in this case the history of Ken being a bad father.”

On Wednesday, Sinead decides to start mild chemo for her condition. Even though doctors reassure her it will not harm the baby, the mum-to-be is petrified.

Taken off for treatment, Sinead and Daniel have an emotional, tear-jerking scene in which her other half insists she’s doing the right thing for both her and their child.

But what does the future hold for brave Sinead and her pregnancy? And can the Barlows recover from yet another big secret that has torn the fractured family apart?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.