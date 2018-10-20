Home and Away: Raffy collapses – can Tori save her life?

Following the recent dramatic tunnel collapse terror where she almost died, Home and Away teenager Raffy Morrison starts to show signs of a delayed injury next week, and soon her life is at risk.

Raffy was knocked unconscious when she and pals Ryder Jackson and Coco Astoni found themselves caught in a crumbling underground passage way while checking out an old River Boys’ hangout. Thankfully they were saved, but on Thursday 1 November Raff is struck by mysterious health symptoms starting with a blinding headache and developing into forgetfulness and slurred speech.

Choking on some food in the diner, Raffy heads out for some air but when worried Ryder goes to check on her he’s horrified when she collapses in front of him.

Rushed to Summer Bay hospital, on Friday 2 November Dr Tori Morgan diagnoses a bleed on her little sister’s brain – a delayed result of the injuries incurred in the tunnel disaster. The girl is immediately put into an induced coma and her family is told she needs emergency surgery or she could die.

With operating theatres full, Tori is forced to improvise and perform the brain surgery herself there and then. The procedure appears to be a success, but the decision is made to keep Raffy under while she recovers, and her family are warned she may have brain damage when she wakes up…

A tense wait lies ahead to determine the long-term consequences for Raffy’s health – and Ryder spirals into self-loathing as he blames himself for her condition, seeing as he dragged his pals to the house where the accident occurred for a dare. Will Raffy survive?

