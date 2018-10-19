Hollyoaks star confirmed as I’m a Celebrity 2018 contestant?

As this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! draws closer, rumours are building as to which famous faces could be taking part – with Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer seemingly confirmed as a frontrunner thanks to Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold.

Advertisement

Interviewed by Arnold as part of a panel Q&A session during at a screening of the C4 soap’s much-anticipated storm week on Thursday 18 October, Thompson-Dwyer, who plays Prince McQueen, spoke about the challenges of the cast taking part in the annual stunt which sees ‘Storm Belinda’ descend on the village, causing chaos and destruction.

Cheeky Arnold took the opportunity to quiz the young actor on the rumours he would be entering the jungle next month, teasing: “But is that the scariest thing you’re going to do this year?” before breaking into an impromptu burst of the famous I’m a Celeb theme music drums. Thompson-Dwyer smirked but kept suspiciously quiet before moving on…

The actor, 20, has been in Hollyoaks for two years as the son of Chelsee Healey’s character Goldie. His on-screen twin brother Hunter recently left the show following the departure of Theo Graham, so could Thompson-Dwyer be getting itchy feet without his fictional sibling beside him? The pair are quite the double act, and won this year’s British Soap Award for Best Onscreen Partnership.

His days could be numbered, as Prince is in the thick of the action as the storm hits along with wife Lily and best friend Romeo Quinn. Hollyoaks are tight-lipped on cast casualties of the stunt, but at least one death is all but certain. Could this free the star up to enter the Australian bush?

Tabloid reports earlier this year claimed he was spotted by producers on the British Soap Awards red carpet who were keen to snap up a young face with a fresh following to attract viewers.

If it’s true, Thompson-Dwyer would be joining the ranks of other Hollyoaks alumni to contend with bush tucker trials including Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox), Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen) and Stuart Manning (Russ Owen).

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.