Emmerdale: watch Kim Tate make her grand arrival at Home Farm – see the full scene

Emmerdale returnee Kim Tate can be seen surprising the villagers in this new clip that sees her turning up unexpectedly at Home Farm and declaring herself to be the true owner of the property.

Actress Claire King makes her comeback in scenes to be shown this evening, but fans will have to wait until Wednesday for her to truly make her presence felt, when she rocks up in an Aston Martin, steps out ready for a masquerade ball and takes off her disguise to reveal her true identity.

Of course, it’s only really Graham Foster and Eric Pollard who recognise Kim, but the villainous vamp will waste no time in making her presence felt. Asked whether Kim had changed in her years away from the ITV soap, actress Claire King said recently:

“I guess she has, but not for the better! Being in prison has hardened her, and obviously she’s aged. She’s probably even more blinkered and narrow-minded about getting what she wants. She’d trample over anyone now, to get her own way.”

The trouble is that Kim’s acid tongue looks set to get her in to big trouble when she ends up being pushed from a balcony at Home Farm into a champagne fountain by a mystery assailant. Speaking about the stunt, King added:

“It was a stunt girl who fell into the glasses of champagne. I literally had to drop from the balcony – 10 feet up – on to crash mats and boxes,” King told Inside Soap. “We did it in one take, so I didn’t get too many bruises! I don’t mind those sorts of things – I was going to train for my stunt card before I started at Emmerdale the first time around.”

